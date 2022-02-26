Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.