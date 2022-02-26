Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

AY stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

