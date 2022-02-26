Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.61% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 696,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 308,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $30.63 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

