Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Masimo worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.