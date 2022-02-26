Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.81 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of UMH Properties worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

