Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

