Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

