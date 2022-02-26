Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.35 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $170.48.

