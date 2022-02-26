Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Daqo New Energy worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $118.00.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

