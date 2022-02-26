Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Textron worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Textron by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 42.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 187,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 206.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $2,310,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

