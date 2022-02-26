Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510,006 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 261,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.