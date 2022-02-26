Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter.

GTO stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

