Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,464,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

