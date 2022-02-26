Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.97 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

