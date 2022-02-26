Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 633.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

