Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

