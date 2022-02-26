Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.99% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $25.66.
