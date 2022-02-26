Royal Bank of Canada Invests $11.80 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.39% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $73.03.

