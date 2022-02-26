Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL opened at $243.91 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.06 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.