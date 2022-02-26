Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

