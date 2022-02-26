Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Globe Life worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.