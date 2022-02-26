Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 1.37.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

