Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,770 shares of company stock worth $4,977,962 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

