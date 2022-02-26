Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,186 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.95% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

