Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,142 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.81 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

