Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,749 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.