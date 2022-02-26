Royal Bank of Canada Sells 272,241 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,241 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Gray Television worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.