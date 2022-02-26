Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,665 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Discovery worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,977 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $3,367,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 31.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

