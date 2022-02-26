Royal Bank of Canada Sells 83,762 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $15,521,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

