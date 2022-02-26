Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of YETI worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $61.20 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.