Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 661,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,280. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

