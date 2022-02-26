Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.
NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 661,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,280. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32.
In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
