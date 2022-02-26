Ruler Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

