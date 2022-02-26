Rune (RUNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,719.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Rune has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,719.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $105.12 or 0.00267246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

