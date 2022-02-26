Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.29 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 596,511 shares of company stock worth $2,290,824,630 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

