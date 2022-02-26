Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.67% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

