Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Head to Head Comparison

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Ready Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.13 $138.42 million ($0.22) -61.09 Ready Capital $258.64 million 4.35 $44.87 million $1.96 7.57

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ready Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -8.84% -1.52% -0.86% Ready Capital 37.95% 13.61% 1.77%

Summary

Ready Capital beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS LLC, originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

