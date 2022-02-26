SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.51 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003828 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $259,629.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,639,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,479 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

