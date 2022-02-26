SAFE2 (SAFE2) Tops One Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

