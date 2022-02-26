SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($6.13). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($6.13), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.33. The stock has a market cap of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)
Read More
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.