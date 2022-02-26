SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $8.50 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $1,807.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,278.03 or 0.99833686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00239549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00148277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00290768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028045 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

