SafeInsure Trading Down 58.6% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $25,793.88 and approximately $29.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,294,642 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

