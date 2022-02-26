Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0116

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 122.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 355.7% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $15,830.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.