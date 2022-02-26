Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) versus Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Critical Contrast

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Sandvik AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.89 billion N/A $143.13 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 2.49 $1.69 billion $1.34 17.12

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bureau Veritas and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 1 6 4 0 2.27 Sandvik AB (publ) 2 5 8 0 2.40

Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Bureau Veritas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bureau Veritas is more favorable than Sandvik AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 14.61% 19.78% 11.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Bureau Veritas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies mining and construction equipment and tools; and related services and digital solutions. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

