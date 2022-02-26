Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.68

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €87.68 ($99.64) and traded as high as €94.24 ($107.09). Sanofi shares last traded at €93.87 ($106.67), with a volume of 3,558,169 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.68.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.