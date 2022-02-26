Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

