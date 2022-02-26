Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.05). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,968,616 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.75.
Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)
Featured Stories
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.