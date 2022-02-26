Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.05). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,968,616 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.75.

Get Sareum alerts:

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.