Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

