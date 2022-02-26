Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

