Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

