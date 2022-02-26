Scala (XLA) Tops One Day Volume of $996.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $801,125.96 and approximately $996.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

